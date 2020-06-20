Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Chad Reed

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Chad Reed

June 20, 2020 7:55am
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

On the eve of his final race here in SLC, I catch up to the 3-time SX & MX champion to talk about the decision to hang it up, is he really done racing, his three high points of his career, some of his competition and more

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from Stitcher, the Pulpmx App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now