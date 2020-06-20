450SX Title Math

Eli Tomac put in a valiant effort on Wednesday to come from dead last to second place. The only problem for Tomac was the man who won: Cooper Webb, who Tomac had to beat to lock up the title. Well, with just one more race left the scenario is a little bit different now, and Tomac has to do very little to punch his ticket to championship city. Tomac has several more race wins than Webb, so even in the event of a tie in points, the title would still go to Tomac. Tomac, who has 22 points on Webb, only has to score four points (19th place) to lock the title if Webb wins. If Webb finishes second, all Tomac has to do is score a single point, which he’d do just by making the main. Expect Tomac to put this thing to bed on Sunday. –Aaron Hansel

250SX West Title Math

In the West there are three riders still in contention, Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner, and Justin Cooper, although with a 17-point deficit, Cooper’s chances are dismal at best. Forkner, on the other hand, trails Ferrandis by just seven points, which means he’s got a real shot at it. If Forkner wins, which is going to be tough considering he’ll also be racing against guys like Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath, and Colt Nichols, he’ll need Ferrandis to finish fourth or worse. That’d put the two of them in a tie, with Forkner getting the win due to his higher win count. If Forkner takes second, he’d need Ferrandis to finish seventh or worse. If you’re Ferrandis, all you need to know is, third or better takes the championship, no matter what. -Hansel

250SX East Title Math

With a six-point lead, Sexton is in a similar position as Ferrandis. If McElrath wins, Sexton has to finish third or better. If McElrath takes second, Sexton has to finish sixth or better. That’d put them in a tie, but Sexton would get the title because he’s got more wins than McElrath. And finally, if McElrath takes third, Sexton would need to finish eighth or better. Bottom line, third or better clinches for Sexton no matter what. -Hansel