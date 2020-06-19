Suspense is the lifeblood of any sport. After all, would anyone really care about what happened at the races if you already knew exactly what was going to happen? Not a chance! On the flipside, the racing is the most exciting when the anticipation meter is pegged, and right now in the 250SX classes, the needle is about to break off.

If you’re not familiar with the 250SX East/West Showdown format, it’s combination of both East and West Coasts in one main event, which means all the fastest 250SX racers from the East will line up on the same gate as all the fastest 250SX racers from the West. This is supposed to happen twice a year, but when the COVID-19 deal jacked up the supercross schedule, the first East/West Showdown went away with it, leaving just the traditional finale Showdown as the only East/West meeting of the season. With all the extra talent on the track and a pair of close title battles, the potential is huge for a championship shakeup. More on that in a minute—let’s examine the scenarios on each coast before scrutinizing the upcoming bi-coastal brawl.

250SX WEST

In the West, we’ve got three riders in mathematical contention, but since Justin Cooper is 17 points back, we’re going to focus on Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner. Ferrandis leads Forkner by seven points, which means that if Ferrandis finishes third or better, the title is his no matter what. If Forkner wins, he’ll need Ferrandis to finish fourth or worse. Ferrandis on the podium is a good bet, so a scenario working for Forkner seems unlikely, but again, there’s going to be more talent on the line. By the way, If Forkner finishes second, he’d need Ferrandis to finish seventh or worse.

So what about third-place Justin Cooper? If he wins the race, and Ferrandis finishes 15th or worse and Forkner finishes eighth or worse, Cooper wins the title. Seems crazy, yeah, but back in 2017 we spelled out the nutty scenario it would take for Adam Cianciarulo to come from fourth to first in points in the final race, and it darned near actually happened!