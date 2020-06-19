Racerhead #25

Welcome to Racerhead and the (almost) end of an era. The long, strange journey to a first 450 Supercross crown is about to come to a close for Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac. By Sunday night he will have almost certainly shed the somewhat dubious, double-edged honor of being the fastest man to have never won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He's got more wins than anyone ever before in 450SX to have not made it to the very top of the standings at the end of the championship—not to mention four AMA Pro Motocross Championships, including the last three 450 Class titles in a row in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. (And don’t forget, he’s also a new father!) He's already considered one of the all-time best outdoors, though his lack of a championship ring in AMA Supercross has been frustrating for him, his family, his team, and of course his fans. Unless he suffers some kind of colossal setback, something of wildly unexpected and epic proportions....

Oh wait, this is 2020. Nothing is certain! Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb has a very, very long shot to still hold on to his #1 plate, but even if he doesn't, he should hold his head very high for the way he's kept fighting and improving. And while Honda HRC's Ken Roczen had his hopes of giving the Red Riders their first AMA Supercross crown since 2003 torpedoed by his ongoing health problems (as well as the relentless drive of his competitors), he should also be happy with his return to form. If all three of these guys are healthy and ready for Supercross 2021, it would be hard to pick a clear favorite between these three.

Sunday night will also mark the end of the Salt Lake City era of supercross. Sure, it only lasted a little more than three weeks and seven rounds, in the same stadium, with the same empty stands, slightly different tracks, and lots and lots of dystopian steps to protect the riders and race teams, yet it will be remembered as one of the most entertaining periods in the sport's history. We have seen six great races in three weeks' time, and it will end on Sunday night with not one or two but all three championships decided. For all of the hard work, hand-wringing, second-guessing, and just plain uncertainty, the "Glendale Plan" that ended up in Utah was a winner, in my opinion. We are getting to see the conclusion of a championship series that didn’t lose its integrity or meaning in the pandemic. The supercross season wasn't wiped out like so many other sports tours were, and now the NBA is basically taking the same idea to Disney World. Literally. They will soon put their playoff teams in a bubble in Orlando and play without fans, on TV, under strict (but no longer strange) guidelines and try to conclude the 2020 season in the arena. Sound familiar? They just saw it work out incredibly well in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, thanks to the bold risks that Feld Entertainment and all the riders and race teams took together in Utah.