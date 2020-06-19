Round six of the seven-round Monster Energy Salt Lake City Supercross Championship, AKA round 16 of the full Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, took place on Wednesday night and yet again we saw more great racing. It’s weird, you’d think some dudes would be mailing it in by now but for the most part, the have put on a show at every round.

This track was basically the same as the last one [from Sunday] with a couple of turn changed. However, the small changes worked and when you add in the fact that we got rain the night before, the dirt was pretty good. It allowed the guys to get some traction. The rain coming in and out of Salt Lake City has led to varied dirt conditions at these races, despite the fact that every race has used the same dirt!

Let’s get into the uppers and downers from SLC SX 6 yeah?

UPPERs: Cooper Webb. Yup, another impressive race as he held off Eli Tomac for the win. Webb rode behind early leader Zach Osborne for 22 laps before making a sweet move, and then he took off. He dropped his times the second half of the race (his fastest lap was near the end of the main) and all in all, he was so good. The fortitude it takes to hold off Ken Roczen and then later Eli Tomac, pass Zacho, work your way through lappers and get better as the race goes on? Amazing. Well deserved win for Coop.

UPPERS: Pretty much the whole race. Bro, the top five guys were going for it. Osborne, Webb, Tomac, Roczen, and Jason Anderson pulled away from everyone and were putting on a hell of a show up front. What a race, just the smallest mistake by any of them and they would’ve been shuffled back but nope, didn’t happen, they all stayed close. Great race…thanks guys!