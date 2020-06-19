Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
MotoTees Seeking Class A CDL Drivers For 2020/2021 Supercross And Pro Motocross

June 19, 2020 4:00pm | by:

The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for a transport drivers for the 2020/2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Serious inquiries only. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Responsibilities would include:

  • Driving transporter from event to event.
  • Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
  • Managing staff for merchandise sales.

Preferred: 2 year Class A CDL

Qualifications:

  • HONEST HARD WORKER
  • Ability to travel between January through August.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Please email John at john@gear.mx for more information.

