MotoTees Seeking Class A CDL Drivers For 2020/2021 Supercross And Pro Motocross

The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for a transport drivers for the 2020/2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Serious inquiries only.

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.

Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.

Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Responsibilities would include:

Driving transporter from event to event.

Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.

Managing staff for merchandise sales.

Preferred: 2 year Class A CDL

Qualifications:

HONEST HARD WORKER

Ability to travel between January through August.

Takes passion and pride in job

Works well with others, works as a team

Please email John at john@gear.mx for more information.