MotoTees Seeking Class A CDL Drivers For 2020/2021 Supercross And Pro Motocross
June 19, 2020 4:00pm | by: Press Release
The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for a transport drivers for the 2020/2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Serious inquiries only.
All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:
- Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
- Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
- Driver must be at least 25 years of age.
Responsibilities would include:
- Driving transporter from event to event.
- Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
- Managing staff for merchandise sales.
Preferred: 2 year Class A CDL
Qualifications:
- HONEST HARD WORKER
- Ability to travel between January through August.
- Takes passion and pride in job
- Works well with others, works as a team
Please email John at john@gear.mx for more information.