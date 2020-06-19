The 17th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Sunday, June 21, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 7 beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/Noon PDT on Sunday. Then, at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, the TV broadcast will switch over to NBC for the remainder of the program.

It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the main program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule