Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Reed's Last Ride

Exhaust Podcast Reed's Last Ride

June 19, 2020 3:05pm
by:

Perhaps overshadowed by championship scenarios for Sunday, Chad Reed may indeed embark on his final Monster Energy AMA Supercross race this weekend. Or will he? The two-time AMA Supercross Champion met with the media on Thursday night to discuss his future, and then got into the details about his career, including highs and lows, his philosophies, and more. Right now, car racing has his heart, but sees a potential spot for himself inside the supercross industry when he's finally hung up the boots. But will that position ever be available? Listen to this podcast to learn more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

You can watch the archive of the press conference below: 

The April 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

When It's Time

Sooner or later, every professional athlete’s career comes to an end, as we’re seeing with Chad Reed this supercross season. Here’s a look at how (and when) other moto legends rode off into the sunset.

Read Now Preview Now

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now