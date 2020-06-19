Perhaps overshadowed by championship scenarios for Sunday, Chad Reed may indeed embark on his final Monster Energy AMA Supercross race this weekend. Or will he? The two-time AMA Supercross Champion met with the media on Thursday night to discuss his future, and then got into the details about his career, including highs and lows, his philosophies, and more. Right now, car racing has his heart, but sees a potential spot for himself inside the supercross industry when he's finally hung up the boots. But will that position ever be available? Listen to this podcast to learn more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.