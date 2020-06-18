Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: No Side Effects in Salt Lake City

June 18, 2020 10:00am | by:

The Salt Lake City plan for Monster Energy AMA Supercross worked. Jason Weigandt talks about that, and all the great racing we've seen, in this post-race analysis from the next-to-last round of the season. The Weege Show is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. They'll make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and it's all made and engineered in the USA.

Check out RaceTech.com for more and go look at those cows! Cows? Yeah, just kidding we just wrote "cows" to make sure you were reading this far. Wait, you didn't?

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now