Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region main events at the Salt Lake City 6 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne got off to an early lead. But near the end of the race, Cooper Webb took over the lead. Webb led the final seven laps to take his third Wednesday night supercross checkered flag as as he was followed across the finish line by Eli Tomac and Osborne, respectively.

Watch the full highlights from the main event below: