Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City 6 Supercross Highlights

June 18, 2020 11:00am
Salt Lake City 6 Supercross Highlights

Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region main events at the Salt Lake City 6 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne got off to an early lead. But near the end of the race, Cooper Webb took over the lead. Webb led the final seven laps to take his third Wednesday night supercross checkered flag as as he was followed across the finish line by Eli Tomac and Osborne, respectively.

Watch the full highlights from the main event below:

250SX

In the 250SX main event, Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton both started inside the top five but wasted no time getting to the top two positions. McElrath was leading with Sexton settled in right behind him until Sexton pulled off an aggressive block pass for the lead. Sexton cruised to the victory as McElrath and his teammate Colt Nichols finished second and third, respectively.

Watch the full highlights from the main event below:

