Killian Auberson Injures Neck, Road 2 Recovery Fund Established

Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna rider Killian Auberson suffered serious injuries from a practice crash on Tuesday, June 16. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help with his medical costs—which are expected to go substantially beyond what his medical insurance will cover. Auberson, of Switzerland, plans to air transport back home.

We found an update via the website insidemotocross.ch:

The doctors allowed Morgane to go see Killian. She could tell him about all your supportive messages. He wasn’t talking too much, but he was answering questions and listening a lot. Killian had a 5h+ surgery to stabilize his broken vertebrae. The specialist did say that there was chances of feeling to come back into Killian’s legs. It will be a big fight and there is a long road ahead, but Killian is strong and never give up.

This is the full report from the Road 2 Recovery:

Swiss supercross rider Killian Auberson, suffered a major crash on Tuesday, June 16th at a local Utah track practicing for the final round of the AMA Supercross Championship. The Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Racing team athlete underwent surgery on Tuesday evening to repair the fractured T3 vertebra in his neck and the removal of a bone spur that was putting pressure on his spinal cord. He is in stable condition and recovering at a hospital nearby. Unfortunately, Killian is suffering paralysis from the chest down due to the excessive swelling and damage to his spinal cord. It is expected that Killian will have an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with plans for air transport back to his home town in Switzerland for additional medical treatment once he is stable enough to travel. His medical bills are anticipated to be substantial even after his insurance is applied; therefore, the Road to Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Killian’s medical bills. If you are able, please donate to Killian’s R2R Fund here. As more information on Killian’s recovery becomes available, we will update his Road2Recovery page. We encourage folks to leave positive messages of support on Killian’s R2R page for him to read. Killian and his family thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time.

Auberson's Road 2 Recovery page will be the best place to follow updates and also to make donations to the downed rider.