Another thriller of a Monster Energy Supercross race, with Cooper Webb holding off Eli Tomac and getting around Zach Osborne to win the next-to-last round of the 2020 season. In the 250s, Chase Sexton was clutch, getting around title rival Shane McElrath to score a key victory. McElrath and Colt Nichols rounded out the podium.

All six riders met with the media in a post-race press conference held via Zoom and hosted by NBC Sports' Daniel Blair.

