Was the track as similar to Sunday as it looked?

It was, yes, but it shaped up a bit differently than Sunday’s. The subtle changes created new lines, rhythms, and wrinkles. The rhythm after the start was pivotal. The 2-3-3 line that a few picked up was a big reason why Roczen lost the lead pack. The corner after the whoops was also much different because of the triple after. Tomac chose to take the outside in hopes of carrying momentum while Webb opted for the tight inside. Webb’s line really made the difference late in the race. Tomac’s line began to deteriorate, making it tougher to carry the needed momentum to offset the longer distance.

Fantasy winners and losers?

Wednesday marked the last singular regional 250 event. Sunday’s East/West Showdown finale will be a much different dynamic than what we saw last night. The 250 East has been plagued by injury, opening the door to big points for many privateers. Riders like Darien Sanayei, Curren Thurman, Jerry Robin, Justin Rodbell, Luke Neese, Chase Marquier, Lorenzo Locurcio, and Coty Schock all came through for their team owners. It was a smorgasbord of value compared to a stacked West Coast field. It will be an interesting dynamic between East and West in both the LCQ and main event. I expect a heavy West Coast presence in the top 12 riders in the main.

For the 450s, it was more gambling on the last few main event spots. Riders like Fredrik Noren and Alex Ray snuck into the main event while Adam Enticknap, Carlen Gardner, and Ryan Breece were left out. It’s been a revolving door of these privateer riders each week. Picking who qualifies and who doesn’t from that group of 4-6 riders will make or break your team.

A few of the value picks this week came in the form of Martin Davalos, Justin BraytonBlake Baggett, and Benny Bloss. They didn’t pay huge points, but they finished inside their double point threshold and were nice additions. Look for more of the same Sunday. A well balanced mix of mid-pack value, a riskier privateer, and a well placed all-star.