Then the race itself, when you did get passed going into the whoops that next section, was there any point during that you decided that you wanted to push? You didn’t want to get into the championship battle and possibly force the issue?

Whenever Coop passed me I almost went down and that kind of blew any shot that I had at getting back to Eli or to Coop. So there was not really any of that going through my mind. I just want to win a race. I’m not too worried about anyone else’s situation. I’m just trying to do my best.

Zach, we’ve seen all three of you guys between you, Dean, and Jason all step up in Salt Lake City. Obviously, those guys won the heats tonight and you weren’t too pumped on your heat race performance. You talked about being a comfort guy. Was that just in the main event you knew it was crunch time and you were able to go out? Or was it just putting more laps down, you were more comfortable out there? What was able to help you turn it around?

I was nervous going into the main because the heat was terrible. I just rode like crap. I was just really uncomfortable. We made a couple clicker changes on the fork and went with a different front tire that I had been running previously. We made some changes for the mud during the day. It just changed a lot from the second practice to the heat race. It was like a completely different track and something I wasn’t really ready for. They [the team] were kind of like, “What was that?” They know when to get onto me and when to hold back. So today was one of those days where I had to do it on my own and just really kind of turn it around after the heat race. Like I said, I was super nervous. I felt like I should have won the heat for sure. Then I pulled the holeshot and led 20 laps or whatever and nearly won the thing, so it was a good turnaround for me.

Was there anything that when you were talking with Dean and Jason that they were just hitting their marks, or anything specific that changed with them, or again just kind of a comfort thing?

More just a comfort thing. We’re all so different as far as riding style goes. I’m so short and they’re taller guys. They make things look really easy and I make things look really hard. There’s always one guy that’s the butt of the joke in the truck and that was me today because the heat race was so bad. I was looking to turn it around for the main.

Coop, you set your fast lap near the end of the race and you lowered your times as it went on and of course rode a tremendous race. You said you realized it was time to get going, and I get it, but specifically breaking it down. What is it about those late races where you just find this stuff? You reach down. You seem to be in incredible shape. Do you find lines? Is it a mental thing where you’re like, okay, now it’s my time? You seem to have a lot of confidence late in the race. What is it about that?

Webb: I’m not sure. We looked at laps from all day and my best time of the day all day was lap 25. So I’m not sure. I found speed whenever I need it. I think it’s more for me just knowing that the main events are so long that you can’t keep it pinned the first ten laps. I think that’s where I maybe to a fault sometimes kind of settle in to the pace ahead of me the first ten or fifteen, and then just sometimes you have to just funnel into that. You don’t want to get into cat and mouse. It just depends how every race is. I really trust my fitness and I feel like I can really dig deep when I need to. That’s something that I feel like I’ve always been pretty good at. So we’ll work on getting some of those earlier laps speed. I think there’s nothing crazy to it. I think that’s just how I’ve kind of always been, even in the 250 days. Just kind of always try to lay it out there at the end.

Eli, what went through your mind after the first turn? Were you worried about the outcome of the race?

Tomac: The most nerve-racking is the first lap, so when you’re buried so many things can happen out of your own power. That’s what’s sketchy about starting in the back. There was a hang-up in turn two, and then turn three was pretty tight. Then I got close to [Benny] Bloss on the finish line bowl turn. It’s a situation I don’t want to put myself in, but I was able to make passes quicker this weekend compared to that Sunday.