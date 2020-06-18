Shane, it was a big night. Did that put any additional pressure on you, any more than any other races coming in tonight?

McElrath: I would say yes and no. I’m really just wanting to do my best. Today I was happy with my main event the way I rode. I just was a little bit behind all day. We started out the track was a little soft. We made some changes. All day we were a little bit behind. We were making the necessary changes; we just were a little bit behind. It was a bummer. I was like, let’s do it. Heat race I felt good. Main event I felt good and got out front. Felt like I had a good pace going. I just needed to clean some things up. Chase got around me and then pulled a little gap. I had laps in a row where I would catch him and then he would pull me back. For me, I don’t have anything to lose. So really the only pressure I put on myself is like, I’m this close. I want to win this thing. But the pressure is all on him.

Colt, I don’t expect you to really get too deep into it because you probably wouldn’t really tell us even if there were team tactics, but have you thought about your role in Sunday’s race and what you might do if you’re in a potential situation to cause any kind of points swing at all?

Nichols: Yeah. I just want to go out there and put myself in that position. Up until now I haven’t really been in a spot, besides maybe the second, where I felt like I was even in a position to do anything. It worked out really well. Shane was the better man on that night and he won. I can’t really do much else than what I’m trying to do. Just the way I rode tonight was unacceptable and I started horrible. I just want to get out front and do what I can do. If I need to do whatever, I’m sure we’ll talk about that and see whatever we can do. I know the team wants to win this championship. I want to see these guys do well, but I’m fighting for myself. At the end of the day, I don’t really care. The championship is going to work itself out on both coasts. I just want to be there to even mix it up. That’s kind of the idea for me.

Chase, obviously on Sunday the priority will be to win the east coast championship but how important is a good result up against the 250 SX west guys?

Sexton: I’ve been looking forward to this East/West shootout all year. I want to race everybody and I think we were supposed to have two this year and we only got to race one. For me, I want to go out there and have that offense mentality and put myself in a good position. Hopefully we can run up there and try and win the race. I think I want to prove some stuff on Sunday. I feel like tonight I rode well, so hopefully carry that into Sunday and just come in with that offense mentality. I want to win that race. I’m looking forward to getting out there and mixing it up with the rest of the crew.

If you prefer to watch the press conference, watch the archive below: