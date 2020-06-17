Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Phil Edition SLC 6 Preview

June 17, 2020 1:05pm | by:

There are two North American 450 supercross champions: Cooper Webb (2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross) and Canadian Champion and noted supercross lover Phil Nicoletti. Phil is also friends with Cooper. We think. We found Phil and some of his training buddies to help analyze and preview tonight's round 16 of supercross in Utah. Is it the last day for Webb as 450SX Champion? Is Eli Tomac gonna wrap it?

The Weege Show is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance, and get more traction, all with parts that are made in the USA. Also: Santa Claus. Ha! Just making sure you're actually reading this! Go to RaceTech.com for more on those Gold Valves.

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now