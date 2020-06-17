At that point it certainly looked as though Tomac’s chances at clinching the championship were completely gone, and that he might even give up a big chunk of points to his title rivals. Neither Webb nor Roczen were leading, Zach Osborne was, but they were up front, while Tomac was marooned at the tail end of, well, literally everyone. We’ve seen races here and there where he’s struggled to come through the pack too. Tonight, however, was not one of those races. In what seemed like mere moments Tomac had already made jaw-dropping strides. After just a single lap Tomac had already sliced his way up to twelfth, and as his charge continued, it became apparent that he was going to catch the lead group. When he did he went to work getting by the likes of Jason Anderson, Roczen, and Osborne, who led twenty-two of the race’s twenty-nine laps. With plenty of time left it looked like Tomac was going to put the finishing touches on yet another signature charge by passing Webb and clinching the title. A very stubborn Webb wasn’t on the same page, however, and somehow seemed to find another gear and never let Tomac get close enough to make a move. When asked if he was trying to take this thing down to the wire, he quickly confirmed the motivation.

“Oh for sure,” Webb quipped. “We were all riding really strong, and Eli was ripping some really good lap times and he caught up to the pack. I know kind of how the Honda sounds, and I know how the Kawi sounds, and I saw him behind me and I was like, ‘It’s game on. It’s time to go.’ He’s got a nice points lead, but I wanted to at least make it to Sunday and see if there’s any hope. Overall it was a good night. To be able to at least take it to Sunday, there was motivation there. And, me and Kenny are really tight in the series too. There’s always motivation.”

Webb, who somehow recorded his fastest lap on lap twenty-five, also explained that an adjustment in the whoops helped him find that extra speed when he needed it most.

“I felt pretty good in the beginning, but I switched lines in the whoops and when I did that I felt like my whoop speed was a lot better,” Webb explained. “It opened up that turn and kind of all came together. It was good to be able to make that adjustment during the race.”

As for Osborne, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider explained that while wanting to win one of these races is indeed something he wants to do very badly, he’s also happy to be putting in some strong rides at the end of the season.