Morning Report

Consequences. Major ones, too. That’s what a handful of riders are facing tonight if things go wrong here in Rice-Eccles Stadium. For Eli Tomac, the chance is there to extinguish the already waning flame that is the championship hope of Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen. With a 24-point lead, all Tomac, who’s been tantalizingly close to this title over and over again, has to do is end up with 26-points over the nearest competitor to lock this thing up a race early. With his superior win count, even an eventual tie in points would hand him the title. Of course, you know he wants to win, and if he does, this thing is over.

In 250SX action, the boys out East are back in action, and for Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath, tonight is massive. Sexton leads McElrath by three points, and if he can pad that lead, it’ll be a massive boost toward securing the title in the Shootout on Saturday. On McElrath’s side, he’s got to do everything he can to cut into Sexton’s lead. It’s not a death sentence if he doesn’t, but if he can tie it back up he’ll control his own destiny heading into the shootout. If he comes in trailing by more than three points even a win won’t guarantee a championship. He won’t necessarily be able to rely on his teammates for help either, as Dylan Ferrandis is in a title fight of his own with Austin Forkner. Buckle up folks, there’s a lot on the line tonight and things could get wild! On a side note, Garrett Marchbanks is out after crashing hard in the last 250SX East race and prompting a red flag. For a detailed list on who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.