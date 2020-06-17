Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Instapics: Salt Lake City 6

Instapics Salt Lake City 6

June 17, 2020 10:50am
by:

Round 16 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off today at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be the sixth round of seven to complete the season in Salt Lake City.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.

