“As a team, we’re all staying at the same big house together,” he furthered. “The team rented an Airbnb and it has been big enough for all of us. We’re all staying here together. We’re all doing really good together, too. It’s been pretty fun. It’s been nice to get to know the team more and to get to stay with the team. I mean, we’ve been playing games and we’ve been watching movies.”

Having come into the Salt Lake City run of races 10 points down to the aforementioned Sexton, McElrath performed well, winning the first two 250SX East main events inside Rice-Eccles Stadium to where he is now just a handful of points out of the lead.

“Really, with the time off due to COVID-19, I had time to go through another training block with Gareth Swanepoel to just get a better feel of my bike and that’s really helped us here in Salt Lake,” he said. “Daytona was really my best race, minus the result. I fell twice there, so that was a bummer. We made some big changes to the bike before Daytona and that was the best that I had ridden all year up to that point. We were really starting to pick up some momentum, but then we got shut down. It was kind of good, honestly, for my career with this year, because we really got to take advantage of all of the time we had off to really build and grow and learn the bike more. Now that we’re here in Utah, it’s time to race. I’ve felt really good. I feel like we’ve really been doing exactly what we need to do and should do and it’s been good so far. The mud race was pretty tough. But yeah, a second and two firsts is pretty solid so far and I’m ready to keep it going.”

The Eastern riders got a brief break while 250SX West returned to the stage for two races. Crunch time looms now, with one race tonight and a final Sunday event pitting the East and West together.