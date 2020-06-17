Results Archive
How To Watch: Salt Lake City 6

How to Watch Salt Lake City 6

June 17, 2020 9:05am

The 16th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Wednesday, June 17, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 6 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Wednesday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule
Monster Energy Supercross

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States343
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany319
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States318
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States255
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States246
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States166
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States163
3Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States119
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States105
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States91
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France181
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States174
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States164
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States141
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States118
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

FOLLOW

RACER X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

OTHER INFO

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT

track map

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

The Salt Lake City 6 Supercross layout.
The Salt Lake City 6 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Salt Lake City 6 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Read Now
