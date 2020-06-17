Round six of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series would see the series head to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point GNCC. With near-perfect weather conditions greeting a weekend total of over 1,700 racers, the happenings on-track produced more of the close and intense racing that the series has become accustomed to in 2020. Here’s what we learned.

High Point History

The 2020 event would mark the first High Point GNCC since 2002. The Mason-Dixon GNCC is held each fall across the street, but getting back to High Point is big, as the name has a long history in GNCC Racing in addition to its Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship fame.

High Point played host to the first-ever AMA National Hare Scramble in 1979 and was a consistent stop on the GNCC schedule from 1987-2002. As the series grew and entry numbers grew bigger, the need for longer racecourses in the early 2000s would see the series move on from the famed facility, but pieces would return in 2018 as part of the Mason-Dixon GNCC course. With the Mason-Dixon still on schedule for later this fall and a need for a replacement event to fill this 2020 COVID-19 calendar, the decision was made to base a GNCC out of the Mathews Farm property, but cross the road and run a big chunk of the course at High Point Raceway.

This proved to be a popular choice, as folks love High Point, even though the motocross track was skipped this time due to extremely dry conditions. Yes, the GNCC crew has some great water trucks but these are two and three-hour long races. It’s not feasible or safe to water the motocross track mid-race, and no one wants riders to try to hit jumps in the dust. Still, as a huge number of riders signed up for their chance to ride the famed High Point GNCC.