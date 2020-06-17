A Win’s a Win

The championship math in the 450SX Class right now is pretty simple; if Eli Tomacwins the race on Wednesday night he becomes the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider holds a 24-point lead over Ken Roczen, and a 25-point lead over Cooper Webb, so the three-point boost he’d receive for a win would increase his lead to more than 26 points, the maximum number of earnable points per race, with just one race remaining. If he can avoid the problems on the start he’s had at the last two races, it just might be curtains at round 16. –Aaron Hansel

The Mercurial Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen is having a better supercross season than he’s had in a long time. In fact, with four wins so far the Honda HRC rider is just one win away from matching his season high of five set back in 2016. Unfortunately health issues like the shingles virus and asthma, especially at altitude, have resulted in a few very un-Roczen-like rides. He looked amazing on Sunday night though when he caught and passed Cooper Webb and took off to claim the checkers. Even Webb looked a little puzzled that Roczen didn’t fade halfway through the race, something he’s done the last several races prior. If Sunday's Roczen shows up on Wednesday, he could tie his win record from 2016 and set the stage for it to be broken at the finale. -Hansel

Salt Lake Shine

While these final rounds of 2020 have been rough for some riders, Malcolm Stewart has been very good since the series planted itself in Utah for the remainder of the season. The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider was fifth on Sunday, matching his previous season best, which also took place just two races prior. Yes, he DNF’d a week ago, but that was due to a broken footpeg. Stewart’s in the groove right now, and now that he’s got his first top five, could be potentially score his first career podium? –Hansel