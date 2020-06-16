Two. More. Rounds. Wednesday’s round 16 marks the penultimate round to this wild and historic 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Regardless of personal opinion, this seven round SX blitz will be forever remembered for many reasons. One of the more difficult aspects has been the lightning speed turnaround for track design. This 16th round will see one of the most similar layouts to the prior round. There are certainly a few significant changes but you’ll notice the resemblance in many sections.

Dirty Little Secrets

The starting gates are in the same location, with the first turn looping through the same lane as Sunday. In fact, the first three lanes are almost identical to Sunday’s event. Riders will sort out the lanes quickly, already knowing the optimal rhythm. That will take some of the analysis off the table and also emphasizing the start more than ever. Watch for a 2-3-3 in the first rhythm after the start, followed by a 2-3-3-onto tabletop and off into the next corner. After making another left, the same whoops section remains and the four single jumps entering the fast sweeper left. The track map looks as if maybe the fourth jump could be smaller this week and anytime that happens, we are on quad watch. Riders like Mookie, Roczen, Tomac, Brayton, and Baggett (the whoop blitz masters) could all pull the trigger if they exit the whoops at speed.