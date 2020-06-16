There was a lot of chaos at the fifth round in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday but Jason Anderson found himself on the wrong end of a couple bad deals. In today's Race eXamination, we will look closer at Eli Tomac's gate selections, the first turn bump between Cooper Webb and Tomac, and Ken Roczen's blazing fast pass for the lead.

We also see how Jason Anderson's first lap crash placed him right in the thick of a mid-field battle that nearly collected half the field in one corner, but negatively impacted Anderson and Vince Friese the most. Plus, we'll look at the block pass Austin Forkner put on Dylan Ferrandis and compare it to some earlier instances of the opposite happening.

*Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment.