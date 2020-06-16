Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 5 Race Examination

June 16, 2020 5:05pm | by:

There was a lot of chaos at the fifth round in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday but Jason Anderson found himself on the wrong end of a couple bad deals. In today's Race eXamination, we will look closer at Eli Tomac's gate selections, the first turn bump between Cooper Webb and Tomac, and Ken Roczen's blazing fast pass for the lead.

We also see how Jason Anderson's first lap crash placed him right in the thick of a mid-field battle that nearly collected half the field in one corner, but negatively impacted Anderson and Vince Friese the most. Plus, we'll look at the block pass Austin Forkner put on Dylan Ferrandis and compare it to some earlier instances of the opposite happening.

*Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment.

