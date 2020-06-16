I don’t even know what day it is today. Seriously, these seven Monster Energy AMA Supercross races here in Salt Lake City, Utah, have all started to blend together and that’s even with me taking a quick trip home for a couple of days. I wasn’t able to get re-tested before SLC 5 so I watched from my hotel room and wasn’t able to experience it in person.

And honestly, this column is already late with my drive, the PulpMX Show, my other shows, e-biking as well—I kind of forget what happened in SLC 5 anyways, I know Baggett led for a while in the mud right? Wait, that was race one and three? Ah yeah, I remember now, red flag for the 250SX main while Sexton was seventh and McElrath was leading! What drama! Oh, that wasn’t this last one? Yeah, I’m out bro.

So here are some random thoughts about random things here in SLC and I promise I’ll pay more attention to SLC 6.

-Soooo, the Feld Entertainment guys told us on the PulpMX Show a couple of weeks ago that the series was 48 hours from having all seven rounds in St Louis. Nothing against the arch city but yeah, SLC has been way better than STL would have been. Everyone you talk to has been having a good time here with hiking, biking and cycling. The people here have been friendly and up at Park City where the riders are mostly staying, there’s lots of fun to be had. Seriously, every rider or industry guy I talk to has had a good attitude about this forced stay. It’s not ideal to just put your life on hold wherever you’re from but if you gotta do it, do it in Utah and put on a happy face.

-Having said that, like I mentioned in the intro, there is a bit of Groundhog Day feel to being here. No one is quite sure what day it is, everyone’s schedule is a bit off and the riders and teams have been just doing the same thing almost every day. The mechanics I talk to have just been racing, building bikes, day off and then repeat, never mind the guys that have been practicing during the week. It’s a weird feeling, I will say that.