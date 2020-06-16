Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin tore his ACL, sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s had surgery on his ACL and is ahead of where he’s supposed to be in his recovery. We talked to him this week and he hopes to be back riding in less than two months, with a possibility of racing a few nationals at the end of the season.

Dylan Merriam – PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Merriam crashed while practicing several months ago and sustained five fractures in his pelvis, dislocated his pelvis, and tore ligaments in the pelvis. He’s back on his feet but not a motorcycle. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is out for the season due to a knee injury suffered before the season. On Instagram he’s mentioned several times he hopes to be ready for the Nationals.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy is focusing on being ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.