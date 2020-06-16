Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Bloss, Rankin and Antonovich

June 16, 2020 5:00pm
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS' Benny Bloss and his wrench, Derek Rankin, join me and co-host Anton to talk about Benji’s improved riding here in Salt Lake City, what he’s doing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Derek’s love of Slayer and wrestling, the whole Bogle/Bloss thing for Derek, Byrner, and much more.

Rankin and Bloss
