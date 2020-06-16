Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60Show, presented by GET, Pro Taper, and Maxxis, will take place at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST and we'll talk about the supercross season with Jason Thomas as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. If you aren’t in front of a computer, you can listen live on your smartphone by getting the PulpMX App and clicking the “info” tab. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show.

For 2020, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

Since 1991, ProTaper has led the way in premium control components. Through revolutionary ideas like the 1 1/8” handlebar and the Micro Handlebar—ProTaper continues to push the limits and transform how we experience riding our motorcycles. Husqvarna Factory Racing, GEICO Honda, JGR, Chad Reed and multiple elite athletes put their trust in ProTaper. The complete product offering is available at your local Tucker Powersports dealer and online E-Tailors across the country.

The technology that made GET riders world champion is finally available on the market!! LC-GPA is the new Launch Control system developed by GET Engineers together with the top teams all around the world!

Thanks to the new GET ECU generation, the RX1 processor, this LC-GPA is extremely precise and works totally differently compared to the common OE systems; it guides you to the perfect RPM range to get the best start out of your machine, thanks to its very bright LED that is made to be a RPM dashboard.

DESTROY THE START AND GET THE HOLESHOT!

Maxxis Tires. You know that Maxxis delivers the best tires for your bike, but did you know that Maxxis also offers high-quality tires for your car, light truck, trailer, ATV, mountain bike, and much, much more? Maxxis Tires will let you hook up, pull the holeshot, and beat your competition in any terrain or conditions. Just ask the King, Jeremy McGrath. To learn more, visit Maxxis.com.