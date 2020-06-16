Five rounds into the Salt Lake City plan, riders have a pretty good handle on the new feel of racing. In a press conference held on Monday night, a variety of 450 riders answered a variety of questions, and we pulled some of the best stuff right here.

Racer X: You had some struggles at the first few races with your hands going numb, and other issues. What has that been like?

Blake Baggett: I think when I first got here the elevation had me in a fit. I was nauseous after the first round for three days plus, and after the second round I still didn’t feel good. We showed up, we were ready and we had speed, but the body was not ready for it. And I’ve been struggling with my hands going numb. I’ve been struggling with it for a few months in Florida as well, so it wasn’t a new problem, but when I got here, and you’re at race pace, it’s much different than having it at your practice track. At race pace, you can’t manage it, you go backwards and you get swallowed up quick!

You’re improving compared to the previous races. Are you using the time between to reset?

We’re using the time to throw Hail Marys at the bike. We’re trying things we normally wouldn’t try. I’m not in the points chase so we might as well try it. This weekend, [Sunday’s race] we threw something at it. Last Wednesday we tried Coop’s [Cooper Webb’s] old rear end. Then we’ve got one more setting for Wednesday, and then at the final round we’re going to go for a wild setup and see what happens. Just trying to learn for next year. Throwing darts at it.