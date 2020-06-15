Jason Weigandt on the changing look of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City. Who knew that so many races in the same stadium could somehow look so different every week? Ken Roczen and Austin Forkner can certainly talk about turning a storyline around 180 degrees.

