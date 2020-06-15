Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
The Weege Show: SLC5 Turn Arounds and Rebounds

June 15, 2020 4:50pm | by:

Jason Weigandt on the changing look of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City. Who knew that so many races in the same stadium could somehow look so different every week? Ken Roczen and Austin Forkner can certainly talk about turning a storyline around 180 degrees.

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech. Race Tech Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher, with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and they're made and engineered in the USA. Check out RaceTech.com for more.

