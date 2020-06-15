Eli, with that first-turn incident you could have very easily went down. It seems like a lot of times in championship years when you’re on pace to win a championship, things just start falling into place, some of those little things that could go wrong in other years. Do you sense that, that everything is going right?

It’s so hard to say. For one, we still have two to go. It’s so hard to say. I look back at other years and you always think about a couple races that you could have done better or made a few more passes. I don’t know, maybe that is there. We’ll see. For sure though, I’ve made better recoveries this year. When I look back at races like Atlanta, a few of those races where I have been buried back, those other years I’ve gotten ninths and tenths and this year I’ve been able to get back to fourth or third or whatever it may be. So that is what has been different this year.

Kenny, I don’t know if you got the memo, but riders are supposed to be really guarded about their health and not tell anybody anything. Throughout your career, you’ve been fully transparent. do you feel it’s important to be so transparent?

It is what it is. If you’re out there and doing good and winning races and getting on the podium and then all of a sudden you get lapped twice and you’re tenth and just fading after ten minutes, it’s obvious. I’m hoping to get that definitely in check. I’m trying. Once everything is in check, I think it’ll be a little bit more on the outside. If I get beat because I’m not the best or whatever, then so be it. I would love that. I just want that to be it. But always struggling with some kind of issue that’s going on is super annoying. Trust me. I’m sick of hearing it. I’m sure everybody else is. But I can only control so many things. I’m trying my best. There’s some people that have had Epstein-Barr before and it’s ruined their entire career. We’re trying. We’re doing our best to keep everything dormant. Sometimes obviously being up here at altitude, it’s for everybody the same and I feel like if I didn’t have this issue, we wouldn’t be talking about this, but it’s definitely not ideal. But at the same time, I never came here saying, “I’ve got a problem. This is not going to be good for me.” I would never do that. I always come in with a clean slate and try my best, and then unfortunately things like this happen. The only good thing I guess is just that when there is something, obviously there is something - like for example with the shingles. So, it’s not like there’s nothing wrong with me and I’m just wondering what’s going on, or I’m just not that bad, I guess.

Today very similar to on Wednesday. You started right behind Cooper. It looked like you had the speed to go by him on Wednesday but just couldn’t find the line. How important was it for you to get by him today so you could relax and ride your own laps up front?

It’s definitely good. Even before Wednesday, I’ve never even gotten in actual time behind Cooper. So, it was nice in the heat race when we were battling. I was behind him and just actually learn a little bit more about him. So, we kind of found ourselves in the same position. We’re all trying. There was clean racing going on and everything. I was definitely wanting to, if I can make a pass happen, make it happen, and then go for however long I can go and do my best. Like what we said earlier. Sometimes it was really tough to make up time. In practice we were all super, super close. But tonight, I think I just felt good. I felt really good with the bike. I felt good with the track and everything. So, I think it was just my night.

Eli, overall, the races in Salt Lake have been really clean between you and Kenny and Cooper, but with both of them needing you to make a huge mistake for them to get this title. How much head space have you given to somebody taking a shot at you? Have you done any type of thought about that and what you might do to make sure that doesn’t happen?

I’m not in those guys’ heads. I still have a really nice points lead. We’re going to be racing each other for a few more years, so there’s always a chance of retaliation in wrecking other peoples’ day.