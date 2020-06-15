Saturday Night Live: Salt Lake City 5

Tonight’s track at Rice-Eccles stadium stood out for a high number of 180 degree corners. Ken Roczen used a mastery of those 180s to completed a 180 of his own, rebounding from a series of sub-par races and a fight with shingles to suddenly win again.

To further prove the point, the race played out just like the last race, but with a totally different ending. Just like on Wednesday, Cooper Webb edged ahead of Roczen with the holeshot, and Roczen stalked the defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion from second. On Wednesday, Roczen looked quicker than Webb at times but could not pass him, and when he did, Webb immediately got him back, and then Roczen faded. This time, Roczen made another quick pass…but then took off. Unlike the last three races at Salt Lake City, the fade never came.

“It’s a big big turnaround after the last few races, and that’s not easy to do,” said Roczen. “I just had fun, we got the bike dialed and my physical condition was a lot better today. Really gelled with the track out here today, and the bike. I’m so happy with the team, we got the bike so dialed.”

In a post-race press conference, Roczen revealed that shingles, which he revealed he had contracted a few days ago, is already under control. He thanked Dr. John Bodnar and the Alpinestars Medic Team for diagnosing him quickly and getting him on medicine, which has helped control the situation.

“I always lay it out there, I never want to give up, but honestly the last three races were just crazy,” said Roczen. “I just go as long as I can, and obviously lately that hasn’t been the whole race. It’s really tough after having so many negative races in a row, three really, and to try to come out here like nothing ever happened. But that was my goal. I knew from Wednesday through Sunday I had an extra day. I’m not saying all of a sudden I’m 100 percent, but I just needed to be where it’s manageable.”