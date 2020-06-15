Salt Lake City 5 Supercross Highlights
June 15, 2020 2:00pm
Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX West Region main events at the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross.
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
450SX
In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen earned the main event win, as he was followed across the finish line by Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, respectively.
Watch the full highlights from the main event below:
250SX
In the 250SX main event, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis battled for the lead but it was Forkner who took the checkered flag, as Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence finished second and third, respectively.
Watch the full highlights from the main event below: