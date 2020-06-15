I have to ask you about Shane [McElrath] hitting you in that one corner. Did it catch you by surprise? I think you probably knew they were coming, but were you shocked that he had hit you there?

In a way, yeah. I felt bad. Don’t get me wrong. You’ve got to realize; they were waving the blue flag practically that whole moto because of how fast they lapped up. It’s kind of hard to know exactly when they’re coming. So, I could hear Shane behind me. So, I ducked down out of the main line, and I still hit it fast. I guess he wasn’t expecting me to hit it that fast or cut down. I don’t know exactly what went through his mind. I felt bad when I realized it was him that went down. People always give their comments, but I did move out of the way. Supposedly he said that I hit the turn faster than he thought. I don’t know if that’s true. It is what it is. I feel bad. Don’t get me wrong. I did everything I could.

It did seem like you chose an inside line even further than the inside line that was kind of already there. He kind of took a pretty sharp angle at you and I was just wondering when it happened were you like, “What? How did he hit me? Where did he come from?”

Yeah. It definitely caught me off guard, but I was like, “That was weird.” That’s honestly all that went through my mind. I was like, “That was weird,” and then I just kept going.

You seemed like you found a groove coming into Salt Lake City. You almost made your first main event there at the first round, and then you talked about almost making it at the second one as well. What did you work on during the break to kind of make those improvements?

Honestly, Michael Lindsay and I, we were just going to the track and just worked on being smooth and consistent. We would just do five lappers and just try to keep consistent lap times and if anything, just get faster throughout the day. My thing is, with outdoors growing up, my dad has always hounded me like, “Go, go, go.” Just kind of send it and get that lap time in and go fast, whereas supercross you can’t do that. So, where people find it hard to go fast on supercross, I find it hard to not go slow but be really smooth. So, I had to really drill into my head just one section at a time and puzzle piece it back together. So, we did a lot of little sprints. At the end of the day we would do motos. We just worked on trying to be smooth the whole time. It’s showing. Don’t get me wrong. Everyone has their sketchy moments. We’ve been working on whoops a lot. I know on TV it doesn’t really show me doing well in them, but they’re one of those things where the more time you have on them the better, you’ll get. So, I just need time. That’s about it.