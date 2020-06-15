Austin, congratulations on the win. Same kind of question. Were you being patient there in the middle, or were you looking for an opportunity? Where was your mindset there about halfway through?

Austin Forkner: Yeah, I was being pretty patient. I knew that with those tight turns lappers would kind of come into play pretty heavily. So I was just kind of waiting. I caught him pretty quick after I got by [Christian] Craig and then we kind of evened out. I’d be faster, he’d be faster. We were just kind of cat-and-mouse, like you said. Then I kind of just saw an opening and I just went for it, really. Once we found that pace we were kind of matching each other, so I was just waiting for any little thing and then I needed to pounce. That’s just what I could do.

Never had a rider in a hot tub during a press conference. Jett, talk about that heat race. You got a crazy start in there. Talk about the first turn there.

Lawrence: I got an amazing start. I ran a little wide, but apparently Forkner was exiting stage right also. We ended up both going down anyway. It was not really called for. I’m not even in the championship, but it’s whatever he thinks. I ended up getting back to sixth. That’s all I really need, which was pretty good. I was pretty pissed off about it, obviously. I ended up coming back and getting it on the podium for the first time, so that’s definitely a plus.

You made quite a charge there at the end.

Yeah, I was feeling really good. A lot of guys, I don’t know if they were fading but I started to get better and better every lap. I definitely made a pretty good charge, I reckon.

Austin, it seems like during the break you came out as a different rider in Salt Lake City. You seem like you’ve been criticized by people for maybe not being aggressive enough, including myself [DMXS Radio's David Izer]. I’ll own that. What has changed during the break? You come out where you seem like you’re a different rider. Last week you held that pace. You weren’t hunted down. This week you caught Dylan from behind. You gave him some of his own medicine. It seems like you’re a different dude.

Forkner: I don’t know. I’ve just been working super hard in the off-season. I say off-season; the three or four month break, whatever we had. I’ve just been working hard. My trainer, Robbie Reynard, has put me kind of through the ringer. He just saw how good I was last year and he felt that maybe I wasn’t quite back to how I was before I did my ACL. So we’ve just been working hard to get my fitness back up a little bit to make me confidence in my knee. Just be better. I guess it’s worked because now two wins in Salt Lake and just my riding. I’m better. Before I was struggling in the whoops. Now in the main today that was my strong point. Just been working on stuff like that. Working on the bike. I think we’ve got that better too. Just a combination of all those things. It’s crunch time. I have to win. I came into this Salt Lake City trip not wanting anything else. I have to try to win out, and then that still might not even be enough depending on how things shake up behind me. I’m just worried about me. That’s what I got to do. Honestly, pressure for me is kind of off. I just got to go for it.