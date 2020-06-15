FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley returned to racing after suffering a shoulder injury at the start of the season. Kelley made his way across the finish line in third overall after battling for the full length of the three-hour race. With his shoulder injury in the past, Kelley will be looking to battle at the front of the pack for the rest of the season.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced for three-hours – I got back on the bike three weeks ago and man, it was hard out there! Grant [Baylor] was making me work for it but I put in a good final lap and I’m stoked to be on the podium," said Kelley in a KTM team statement. "Overall, I felt really strong and I was able to get up to speed and conserve in certain spots. I’m happy with how I rode and happy with how my shoulder held up.”

Earning fourth overall at High Point was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn has been having a great season, and currently sits third in the points standings. Ashburn battled for a top position at the start of the race, and would continue to battle all the way to the checkered flag.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth worked his way back through the pack to finish fifth in XC1 after falling back to the eighth place position at one point in the race. Toth has finished in the fifth place position at the past three events after missing the first three rounds of the season due to a leg injury. Toth holds onto eighth in the points standings, but will be aiming to improve that standing as the season continues.

Visiting from the West Coast was RPM KTM’s Dante Oliveira. As the checkered flag flew Oliveira came through to finish sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class, and 16th overall on the day. Oliveira battled back from the ninth place position to try and battle for a top five finish at his first GNCC race.

FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor was battling for a top three position for majority of the race, but as the white flag came out his bike was visibly smoking. After fighting for a top spot, Baylor would end up unable to complete the seventh and final lap of racing, placing him seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class. Rockhill Powersports/Ti Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl would run in 10th for majority of the day, but come through with six laps complete in the eight place position.

Running fifth for majority of the day was Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong. DeLong continued to battle towards the front of the pack, but a mechanical issue would sideline him with just five laps complete for a ninth place finish in the XC1 class.

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award to start out the day, and would continue running in the second place position for the first three laps. However, while out on the fourth lap of racing Michael would suffer a crash resulting in a dislocated shoulder. Michael would be unable to return to racing, ultimately putting him in the 10th place position in XC1.