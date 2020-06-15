Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Garrett Marchbanks to Sit Out Remainder of Supercross Championship

June 15, 2020 8:35pm | by:
The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team has announced Garrett Marchbanks will sit out the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Marchbanks suffered a crash in the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross (round seven of the 250SX West Region Championship) at the start of the 250SX main event and the race was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him and help him off the track. Initial reports from the team were that Marchbanks had a bruised lung and was hoping to return to racing at the next 250SX East Region round (Salt Lake City 6 on June 17).

However, the team announced on Instagram this evening that Marchbanks will “concentrate on his recovery process and forgo the remainder of the supercross season.”

The team said Marchbanks will work on recovering from his “bruised lung and other internal injuries” with a focus on being ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is currently slated to start on July 17 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

