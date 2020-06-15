The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team has announced Garrett Marchbanks will sit out the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Marchbanks suffered a crash in the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross (round seven of the 250SX West Region Championship) at the start of the 250SX main event and the race was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him and help him off the track. Initial reports from the team were that Marchbanks had a bruised lung and was hoping to return to racing at the next 250SX East Region round (Salt Lake City 6 on June 17).

However, the team announced on Instagram this evening that Marchbanks will “concentrate on his recovery process and forgo the remainder of the supercross season.”

The team said Marchbanks will work on recovering from his “bruised lung and other internal injuries” with a focus on being ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is currently slated to start on July 17 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.