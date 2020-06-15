How did Ken Roczen switch from bad to good so quickly? He discusses it with the media in Sunday night's post-race press conference. Other topics include strategy talk from Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, including that first-turn bump; plus, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis provide their take on the race for the 250SX win. Also, Jett Lawrence is glad to be alive!

