Another day, another supercross. Five rounds have come and gone in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the season is quickly coming to a close right before our eyes. Accordingly, we fired some questions off to former pro Jason Thomas to get his perspective on Sunday's action and the two remaining races to come.

The flat 180s were a focus of a lot of riders because they're unique. What was your take on them?

I hate them! Okay, okay, I’ll admit that they’re very difficult, and riders like Ken Roczen can make use of their elite-level throttle control. Other than that, though, they do nothing to help racing, and make passing almost impossible. The only passes we saw were in the flat corner before the finish as riders swung wide on the entry. Bowl berms are a staple of the series for a reason. No one wants to watch follow-the-leader racing, and that’s much more likely with a plethora of flat turns.

The most obvious question ever: How can Roczen improve this much, this quickly?

The most obvious question ever doesn’t have an answer. No one can possibly understand or predict which Kenny we will get. Going back to last summer, each weekend is a complete guess. He can vary from a rider who completely collapses at the eight-minute mark to an endurance stallion who laughs at a 35-minute moto. I have no answers, only more questions.