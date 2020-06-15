This approaching Wednesday will mark race day in Salt Lake City, Utah for the sixth consecutive time. Hamilton, Ohio’s Aaron Plessinger will be present front and center as part of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team that will try and make a run at victory Wednesday evening inside the Utah Utes NCAA college football venue.

Aaron Plessinger’s 2020 race season has not been bad, but it has also not exactly lit up the klieg lights of this nation’s sports stadiums either. Determined and quite aware of the immediate reality of his 450cc competitive surroundings in Utah, Plessinger has been toiling away, hoping the Salt Lake City dirt can provide him with high performance traction and trajectory as he looks to continue to move on up.

We caught up to Aaron the morning of the Sunday race, where he would ultimately end up 10th.

Racer X: Right on, Aaron. Thanks for taking the time to do this. How’s Salt Lake City treating you?

Aaron Plessinger: All good. I have fun doing these interviews. I’m just hanging out in good old Salt Lake City. I booked an Airbnb right in the middle of the city, and dude, it was hectic for the first few days. It was riots and protests going on. It was pretty crazy.

Really? Even in Salt Lake City?

Yeah, yeah. It was pretty wild. It was all going on right outside of the apartment, so I got the firsthand view of it all. It was pretty crazy. I have a balcony that looks onto the street and, man, I’ve never witnessed anything like it. But it’s going pretty good. Shoot, the city here is unreal. I’ve been mountain biking a few times and rode around the city and went up into the mountains a little bit and the scenery is unreal, dude. The scenery is unbeatable. Race results I haven’t been too, too happy with. I’ve struggled off the starts and trying to come back through, you know? Trying to come back through the 450 pack is not an easy task. I’m looking forward to getting some better starts.