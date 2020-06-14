Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After very little change to the racetrack for round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship, the Dirt Wurx crew went to work between Wednesday and today to deliver us an all new racetrack. With conditions today hovering around the 70-degree mark with moderate to low humidity, it’s a perfect day for racing.

The night show will begin at the exact same time as Wednesday, which will be 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. Fortunately for the riders, there will be no jumps going towards the sun in the late afternoon so look for vision to be a little bit better.

Eli Tomac enters 27-points clear of new second-place man Cooper Webb as he works to maintain a points gap of that margin to potentially wrap up the title on Wednesday. Webb will be looking for his fourth win of 2020 to keep the title chase alive until the end.

Ken Roczen has drifted back to third in the standings and was diagnosed with Shingles this week as well. The Honda HRC rider will continue an uphill fight with his health as he looks to overcome and battle for all 20 minutes of today’s main event. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia round out the top five behind him. Anderson has leapfrogged Barcia in the points after Barcia’s huge crash on Wednesday. Just four points remain between them so look for a close fight down the stretch.