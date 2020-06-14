Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
After very little change to the racetrack for round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship, the Dirt Wurx crew went to work between Wednesday and today to deliver us an all new racetrack. With conditions today hovering around the 70-degree mark with moderate to low humidity, it’s a perfect day for racing.
The night show will begin at the exact same time as Wednesday, which will be 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. Fortunately for the riders, there will be no jumps going towards the sun in the late afternoon so look for vision to be a little bit better.
Eli Tomac enters 27-points clear of new second-place man Cooper Webb as he works to maintain a points gap of that margin to potentially wrap up the title on Wednesday. Webb will be looking for his fourth win of 2020 to keep the title chase alive until the end.
Ken Roczen has drifted back to third in the standings and was diagnosed with Shingles this week as well. The Honda HRC rider will continue an uphill fight with his health as he looks to overcome and battle for all 20 minutes of today’s main event. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia round out the top five behind him. Anderson has leapfrogged Barcia in the points after Barcia’s huge crash on Wednesday. Just four points remain between them so look for a close fight down the stretch.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|322
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|295
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|293
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|245
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|241
The 250SX West division sees just 10 points between leader Dylan Ferrandis and new second-place man Austin Forkner. Justin Cooper sits just one point back of Forkner leading the three of them to battle it out with just today’s action and next Sunday’s East/West Showdown still to run.
Brandon Hartranft and Alex Martin sit behind them inside of the top five in points but between them and further back to Michael Mosiman in sixth, a large points tally split them up. Watchful eyes lay upon riders like Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence who both look to rebound after falls in Wednesday night’s main event.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|158
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|148
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|147
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|126
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|115
First Practices
250 B Group:
Chase Felong topped the first session of the day as he was the only rider to eclipse the 53-second mark.
250 A Group:
Christian Craig gets the jump on everyone today as he's the first man to lead free practice outright with nearly half a second between himself and defending 250SX West Region Champion Dylan Ferrandis.
450 A Group:
Jason Anderson continues his hot streak in practice and qualifying with yet another session spent at the top of the board.
Jake Hogan suffered a big crash in this session which resulted in a pause for a red flag. It appeared Carlen Gardner would top the session thanks to a late lap time, but Alex Ray's final lap jumped to the top of the board. Ryan Breence also slotted in late, just ahead of HEP Suzuki teammate Adam Enticknap.