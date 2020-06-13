Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
High Point
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
GNCC
The John Penton
Sun Jun 28
Weege Show: Underrated Rides and Unexpected Strategies

June 13, 2020 11:15pm | by:

Jason Weigandt keeps walking and talking because racing never stops! Here's a preview of Sunday's round 14 of Monster Energy Supercross, with thoughts on Ferrandis, McAdoo, and Cooper in 250SX West, and Eli Tomac staying in must-win mode.

The Weege Show is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance, and get more traction, all with parts that are made in the USA. Also: Santa Claus. Ha! Just making sure you're actually reading this! Go to RaceTech.com for more on those Gold Valves.

