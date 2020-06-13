This is not the first time Racer X magazine has gone with a "retro" cover, as you are about to see from this week's The List.

In 1998, the first year of this magazine, Eric Johnson wrote an epic feature called "When We Were Kings" about the 1981 Trophy and Motocross des Nations, which marked the first year that Team USA ever won the two events. Team Honda's Donnie Hansen, Danny Laporte, Chuck Sun and Johnny O'Mara turned the motocross world upside down with their stunning wins in Belgium (250cc Trophee race) and West Germany (500cc Motocross race). The story appeared in the September/October issue (we were only bi-monthly back then) Volume 1, #4, and the photo we chose for the cover was Johnny O'Mara at the Trophee des Nations race in Lommel, Belgium, shot by Sir Jack Burnicle.