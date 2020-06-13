Fantasy Talk:

Fantasy moto is all about timing. That timing was not in my favor on Wednesday but I believe it will be tomorrow. I took a huge gamble by passing on both of the Lawrence brothers but I will be locking them in undoubtedly for Sunday’s race. In that case, my timing was right. The rest of my 250 team did fairly well as Cameron Mcadoo, Christian Craig, and Justin Cooper all scored big points. The one mistake I made was hastily picking Luke Clout. I didn’t see that he was an all-star and that’s simply a result of too many things happening at once. I was camera spotting for NBC Sports, doing Instagram Live for FLY Racing and Racer X, and getting Starbucks for Matthes and myself. No excuses, just idiotic mistakes made. I had a decent 250 score but my FFL of Justin Cooper cost me 7 points as well as my lack of awareness on Luke Clout. As for Sunday’s picks, I love the Lawrence brothers, Christian Craig and McAdoo are still big value, Mitchell Oldenburg is still lurking, and Carson Brown regained a bit of value with a 3 handicap.

In the 450’s, I blew it. I went with the unorthodox strategy of picking 4 all stars. My hypothesis was that the qualifying would be unpredictable and the handicaps didn’t leave a lot of big upside. I wasn’t terribly wrong in that theory, but my all stars let me down. Justin Barcia DNF’d with a broken wheel, Justin Brayton had a stomach bug, Jason Anderson crashed early, and Dean Wilson didn’t ride to his potential. It just all came crashing down for my “zig when others zag” philosophy. So, for Sunday, I am going to full send mode. If you have a high handicap and look frisky, you’re probably on my radar. I need a huge bounce back race. Mediocrity is not rewarded (looking at you Weege). My full send mode will be high risk/high reward and very likely will result in cursing. Maybe, just maybe, I will get it right and throw up a high 200’s/low 300’s score, though. That’s what dreams are made of.

Bold Predictions:

Cooper Webb heads down early for the 250 main event start and boo’s Dylan Ferrandis just for fun.

Ken Roczen inks a deal with WebMD.

The 450 holeshot is either on an orange or white bike and the 250 holeshot is by a blue bike.

Congress approves a plan to make Suzuki great again.

Following their TV interview last week in a hot tub, the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/Mot Concepts Honda makes a seven figure offer to the Lawrence brothers, undeniably seeing the future of all moto media happening while in bubbles.

My Picks

250

Dylan Ferrandis

Austin Forkner

Justin Cooper

450

Cooper Webb

Eli Tomac

Zach Osborne