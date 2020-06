The races keep clicking away as we head into Salt Lake City 5 on Sunday, but today we are looking back at a few talking points from the fourth round to jog your memory.

We look at Cooper Webb adjusting his visor for better vision, Eli Tomac's gate selections in the first four rounds, Justin Barcia's game of hide-and-seek with his bike, and some 250SX West class action.

*Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment.