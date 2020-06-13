The Salt Lake City SX, #4 in a series of 7 if you’re counting by the way, was pretty damn entertaining. The 250SX west guys came back from a long delay and there’s no doubting the depth of that coast is much better than the east. The 450SX class, well that was pretty cool also. Lot’s to unpack when it comes to this race, so let’s get right into it, yeah?

First, the track. I’ve been impressed with the track crew getting into it and giving us new tracks through the first three rounds. This week they got a bit of a break and just reversed the track from the last race. Kind of weird but it worked, the whoops were tough and the dirt looked pretty good, probably because it got some water from that previous mudder. There were a few things that only the top guys could do and as you all know, that’s my jam.

Let’s take a look at some uppers and downers from the race yeah?

UPPERS

Cooper Webb: I mean, duh. Coop and Kenny Roczen put on a hell of a show in the heat and early in the main event. It was something to see between a couple of guys that aren’t really buddies, let’s leave it at that. Webb’s gone 2-1-2-1 now in four races, moved into second in the points and oh yeah, his whoop speed is so much better than it used to be. Webb’s ability to have eyes in the back of his head is phenomenal. He’s been so good this whole time and at SLC4, he had command of the race almost the whole way.