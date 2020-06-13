One Down, One to Go

Austin Forkner did more than just win the first 250SX West race in Utah on Wednesday—he also displaced Justin Cooper to move into second place in points. Now, with just two 250SX West races remaining, there’s just one more rider, Dylan Ferrandis, to get by if he wants to bring the championship home. But with a ten-point deficit and very little time left, that’s easier said than done. “I’m kind of in the position right now where I just have to win out,” said Forkner after the race. “Then that still might not be enough, depending on how Dylan finishes. There’s only two races left now, so I’m kind of do or die.” And even if Forkner does win on Sunday, he’d need a few riders to get between himself and Ferrandis. If that happens Forkner will head into the East/West Showdown at round 17 with a fighting chance of securing the 250SX West Championship. –Aaron Hansel

Teamwork

As mentioned above, Forkner is going to need a little help in the form of additional racers finishing ahead of Ferrandis. The most obvious source of two-wheeled assistance is Cameron Mcadoo, who was fantastic on Wednesday. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider took third in Rice-Eccles Stadium, matching the best finish of his entire career. Symbolically, he even ran down and knocked down Ferrandis in his heat race. McAdoo is the determined sort, and he’s aiming even higher than getting second and helping his teammate, though. “I still feel like I want to win,” he said. “I was happy with third tonight. I haven’t podiumed this year. In four days I’ve got to get two more spots. So it was good.” Will McAdoo get between the contenders, or simply get the max himself? –Hansel

Season High

By nabbing 11th place on Wednesday Chad Reed recorded his best finish of the season. It’s not exactly the same magic we used to see from the popular racer, but then again, knocking on the door of a top ten is still pretty good, especially for a veteran, especially considering how deep the talent pool is right now! During practice, Reed mentioned that his main goal for his farewell tour was to meet the fans, and there aren’t any fans at these races! So, does that mean this is really the end? If it is, he’s going out with better results at the end of the year than at the start. With only three races left in the season, and possibly Reed’s lengthy career, let’s see just how high in the results the stubborn racer can climb before the end. –Hansel