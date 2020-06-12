Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Ty Masterpool Suffers Broken Leg

June 12, 2020 10:00am | by:
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Ty Masterpool posted on Instagram late last night that he has suffered a broken leg while training. There is no word on how long he is expected to be sidelined for.

In his first year racing pro, the Texas native finished 11th in the 250 Class of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He recorded a season-best sixth overall at the RedBud National after finishing 4-11.

Masterpool did not race Monster Energy Supercross this year but was expected to race Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, which is currently slated to begin July 18th.

Below is Masterpool's post:

