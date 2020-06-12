Ty Masterpool Suffers Broken Leg

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Ty Masterpool posted on Instagram late last night that he has suffered a broken leg while training. There is no word on how long he is expected to be sidelined for.

In his first year racing pro, the Texas native finished 11th in the 250 Class of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He recorded a season-best sixth overall at the RedBud National after finishing 4-11.

Masterpool did not race Monster Energy Supercross this year but was expected to race Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, which is currently slated to begin July 18th.

Below is Masterpool's post: