Racerhead #24

Welcome to Racerhead and a world slowly but surely getting back to some normalcy. The coronavirus is still with us, of course, and in some places it’s even getting worse. But in other places that were already hit hard, like New York, for instance, things are much better. And one place it is thankfully not prevalent is around Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is nearing its conclusion. Feld Entertainment has been hardcore about all of their safety protocols and social distancing in order to protect the riders, the race team personnel, and the people working the events. They are four rounds into this seven-round residency, an outlandish plan to try to finish the championship in these difficult times. Somehow, they are getting it done, which is exactly what we fans wanted to see as soon as the series went on hold on the eve of the 11th round in Indianapolis way back in March.

It’s been a long, strange run of races, but also very exciting to watch on NBC and NBC Sports. Things haven’t gone completely smoothly—the track conditions have gone from dry and slick to underwater and slick, one rider’s girlfriend was said to have tested positive but was quickly quarantined, and someone in the journalists’ pool broke social-distancing guidelines, leading to him being asked to leave—but it's all gone about 100 times better than some expected. Hats off to everyone at Feld for coming up with this bold plan, sticking to their safety guidelines, putting on races without a single ticket sold, and making this happen for the Supercross Class of 2020 and all of us fans watching from home.

As I mentioned last week, I did not make the sojourn out to SLC, and while I can armchair quarterback with the best of them, I will leave the actual coverage of what’s gone down to the guys who either were there (Weege) or are still there (Matthes). But looking ahead—as in five weeks ahead—I am thrilled that a schedule is finally coming together for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. And while only two races that have been announced—the Ironman Raceway opener on July 18 and then WW Ranch Motocross Park in Florida on July 25—it’s a start to what we hope will be as compelling and complete a series as possible. But it won’t be a full series, in the sense that we will not be able to have 12 rounds. With every state opening back up at different rates (and fear of a possible return in the fall), it’s been quite a chore to even get the first two rounds dialed in. With the teams asking that the series not go deeper than the first week of October, and with some time off for everyone, don’t be surprised if we end up with as few as eight rounds for this uncertain season. And then come 2021 we will be back at full strength, beginning with our annual opener, the Hangtown Classic, kicking us off in May.

Closer to home, there is a GNCC tomorrow out at High Point Raceway, the third round the series has been able to run since its return a few weeks back. And all over the country, the “super regionals” are being run for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn Ranch. All of these races are part of this return to some sense of normalcy that we’re seeing all over, though hopefully everyone understands that this will remain an abnormal time for the foreseeable future.

So this Sunday is shaping up as a very good viewing day for dirt bikes. First will be the livestreaming of the GNCC on RacerTV.com beginning at 1 p.m., and then NBC Sports Gold will have the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross timed qualifying beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, and then the actual race coverage on NBC Sports Network begins at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.